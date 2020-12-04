TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in TopBuild by 186.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 53,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 21.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TopBuild by 13.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $171.99 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $191.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

