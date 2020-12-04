LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,342 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $266,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,715 shares of company stock worth $3,691,192 over the last 90 days. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MC stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 78.06%.

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

