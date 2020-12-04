LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Textron by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 41.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 56,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, 140166 upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE TXT opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

