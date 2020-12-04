Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.42% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Shares of SNLN stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

