LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 180,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ Z opened at $107.27 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $414,734.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,536 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total transaction of $159,160.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,056 shares of company stock worth $67,560,587. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

