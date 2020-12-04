LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $2,049,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,169,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,852,717.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,535 shares of company stock worth $10,514,206. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.44. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

