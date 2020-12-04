LPL Financial LLC Buys 31,347 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,347 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,861,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,131,000 after acquiring an additional 469,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,441 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,791,250.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,847,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 258,592 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.