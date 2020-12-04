LPL Financial LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.46% of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:RNDM opened at $51.22 on Friday. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.