LPL Financial LLC Acquires 4,248 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPLT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,599,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.