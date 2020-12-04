LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,783 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 39,883 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 792,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 493,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,441 shares of company stock worth $1,001,151. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 2.34.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

