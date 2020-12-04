LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,341 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 547,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 226,603 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 849.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 192,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 318,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 111,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.