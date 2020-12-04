LPL Financial LLC Sells 12,206 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,206 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3,006.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,255,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after buying an additional 1,214,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 989,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 321,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

