LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,994 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of ABB by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 685,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in ABB by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in ABB by 3.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.