LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $44.90.

