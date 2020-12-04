Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Position Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XRLV opened at $40.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $42.78.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.