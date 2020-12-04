LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Business First Bancshares worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 522.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 3,200 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,194.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BFST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

BFST opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $407.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.85. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

