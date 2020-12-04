LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Position Cut by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,261,000 after purchasing an additional 62,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 55,083 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 32.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 43,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $924,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,830.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.90. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $132.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.68.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

