LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLB opened at $90.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.80.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $465,580.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $58,151.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,495 shares of company stock valued at $23,031,741. 38.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

