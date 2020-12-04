LPL Financial LLC Sells 153 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 18.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,272,000 after buying an additional 135,016 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,321 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,153,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 124,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 76,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $319.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.09 and a 200-day moving average of $294.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $356.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.87.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total transaction of $301,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,255 shares of company stock worth $6,132,356. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

