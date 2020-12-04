LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,337 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIDU. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

FIDU stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48.

