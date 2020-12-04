LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 617.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $77.85.

