Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of El Pollo Loco worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.27 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.