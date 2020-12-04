LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $138.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $142.65.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

