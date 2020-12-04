LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $834,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,197,000 after buying an additional 60,719 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,174,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $163.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.42.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.80.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.