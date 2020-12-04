LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 115,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000.

NYSE LDP opened at $25.30 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

