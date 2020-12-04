LPL Financial LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,917 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 23,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,614,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

