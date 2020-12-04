LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,546 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter valued at $230,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. 13.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nikola news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton acquired 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NKLA stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.20.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKLA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

