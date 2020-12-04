LPL Financial LLC Buys 12,155 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at $519,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 904.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $55.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12.

