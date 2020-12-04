BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,688,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,049 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.18% of Archrock worth $116,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Archrock by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,192,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,567 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,546,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,247,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 621,190 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 155,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.06%.

Separately, Capital One Financial downgraded Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Archrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.