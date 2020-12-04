BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,486,312 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486,312 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.31% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $116,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,537,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,539,000 after buying an additional 161,457 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,966,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,171,000 after acquiring an additional 178,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 578.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 296,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 937,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 521,262 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSIG opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on BSIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

