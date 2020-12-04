BlackRock Inc. Has $117.12 Million Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,770,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of ArcBest worth $117,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,496,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.