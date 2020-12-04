Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,181,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,345 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.48% of Boot Barn worth $117,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 332.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 536,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,996.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 23.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.04. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. 140166 raised Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

