BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,862,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,277 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.61% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $120,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.35.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

