Aperio Group LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,033,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,038,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Callaway Golf by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,273,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,011 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Callaway Golf by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 602,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 301,937 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,440,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELY opened at $22.83 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $23.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELY. Raymond James increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

