Aperio Group LLC Purchases 13,707 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $34.27.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

