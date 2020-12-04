Aperio Group LLC Decreases Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in NetScout Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in NetScout Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NetScout Systems by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $24.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

