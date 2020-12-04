Aperio Group LLC Invests $563,000 in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $28,430.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 27,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $787,600.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $36.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -217.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $37.41.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

