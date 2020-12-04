Aperio Group LLC Purchases 1,924 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 551,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,867,000 after purchasing an additional 33,115 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $71,951.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,497.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $17,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 719,220 shares of company stock valued at $53,727,635. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $88.97 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $93.64. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

