Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,276 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,526,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,717 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,313,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 979,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 977,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 958,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,400,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $29,854.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,668.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $477,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,394 shares of company stock worth $1,538,508. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

