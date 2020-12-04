Aperio Group LLC Lowers Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of OraSure Technologies worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 735,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $866.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.