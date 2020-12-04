Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Provident Financial Services worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 90.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

PFS stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

