Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,133.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 73.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 173.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

DCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

