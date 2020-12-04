Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.51. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. Research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CENX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

