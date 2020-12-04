Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,197 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $255.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.45 and a 200 day moving average of $216.96. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $269.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.82.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

