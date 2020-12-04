Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Atlas Private Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 245.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,637 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $446,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 171,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $122.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.70. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,090.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

