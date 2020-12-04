Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Dorian LPG worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 707,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 125,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 158,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 61,562 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 267,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 140,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth $1,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Shares of LPG stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.