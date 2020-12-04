California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,937,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 289,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth about $7,102,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Shares of SMP opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $54.24.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $252,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,400.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,491. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Motor Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.