Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 74,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

In other news, Director David Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.