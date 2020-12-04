Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,917 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in RingCentral by 34.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 173,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 44,746 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $12,584,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in RingCentral by 23.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.22.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.25, for a total transaction of $2,692,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,280 shares in the company, valued at $53,386,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,017 shares of company stock valued at $55,307,530. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $337.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.53 and its 200 day moving average is $277.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -295.80 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $339.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.