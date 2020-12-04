MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in MTS Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on MTS Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $36.33 on Friday. MTS Systems Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $52.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $700.33 million, a PE ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

